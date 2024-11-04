CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 577.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,872,000 after buying an additional 550,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,676,000 after buying an additional 537,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.84. 184,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,385. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,221 shares of company stock worth $3,351,895 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

