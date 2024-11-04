Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,314.50, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,693 shares of company stock valued at $246,818,342. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

