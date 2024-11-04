Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

