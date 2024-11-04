Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

