Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of KLA by 655.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 39.0% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $669.38 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $484.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $744.15 and its 200 day moving average is $764.12. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

