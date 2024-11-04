Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American Conservative Values ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ACVF opened at $43.42 on Monday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

