Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

