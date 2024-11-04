CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.92 ($0.12), with a volume of 644179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

CleanTech Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.16. The company has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of -0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tommy McKeith purchased 454,545 shares of CleanTech Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($64,842.37). 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

