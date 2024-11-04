Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.59 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

