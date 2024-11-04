Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 205 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.