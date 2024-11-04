Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 298 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

