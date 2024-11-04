Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $41,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 23.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

