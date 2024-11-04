Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 780,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after buying an additional 62,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $141.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.91 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.