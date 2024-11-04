Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.