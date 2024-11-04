Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 327.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.