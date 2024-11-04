Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.