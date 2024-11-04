ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,543,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a P/E ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.