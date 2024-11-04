Christopher Mills Sells 5,000 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.21), for a total value of £62,500 ($81,053.04).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Christopher Mills acquired 2,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,410 ($18.29) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,571.13).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Christopher Mills acquired 3,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.16) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,467.64).

On Monday, September 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £71,750 ($93,048.89).

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills bought 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($278,757.62).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 6.2 %

Oryx International Growth Fund stock traded up GBX 76.90 ($1.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,316.90 ($17.08). 8,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a market cap of £184.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,366.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,344.44. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.45).

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

