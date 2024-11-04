Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.700-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

CHH stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $143.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

