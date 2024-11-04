Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 6,695 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,595.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 230,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

