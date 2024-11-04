Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.2 %

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.64. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.