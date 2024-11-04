Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $150.51 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

