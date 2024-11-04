Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 775 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 89,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $58.59 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.