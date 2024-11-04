Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 981,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 195,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.