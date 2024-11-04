Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 685,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.55 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

