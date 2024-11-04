Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $394.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $203.19 and a one year high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

