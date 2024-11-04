Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

GTLS stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $171.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

