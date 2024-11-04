Chaney Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

