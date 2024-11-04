Chain Trading Down 7.8% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $37.24 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,790,293,735 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

