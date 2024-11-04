Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.53, but opened at $93.50. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 901,452 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 21.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

