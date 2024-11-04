Centennial Bank AR Sells 260 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centennial Bank AR trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

