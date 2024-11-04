Centennial Bank AR Sells 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Bank AR reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

IVV opened at $573.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.10. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $428.48 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

