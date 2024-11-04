Centennial Bank AR Invests $516,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Centennial Bank AR owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $183.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $97.89.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

