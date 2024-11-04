Centennial Bank AR Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 875.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

