Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

