Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 7005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $534.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

