Celsius (CELH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

