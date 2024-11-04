Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

