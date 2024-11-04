Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.63. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-7.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,495. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.