Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

