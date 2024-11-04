Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY25 guidance to $7.75-7.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-7.900 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

