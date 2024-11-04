Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 560,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.