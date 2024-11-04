Capitol Family Office Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

