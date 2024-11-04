Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $489.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484,395. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $366.91 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

