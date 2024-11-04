Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

COF traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 202,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

