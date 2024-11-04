Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $15.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

