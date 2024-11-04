Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $25.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 164.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

