C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.82 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $69,378,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

