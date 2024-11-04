BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

