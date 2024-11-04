BSW Wealth Partners Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of WF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

